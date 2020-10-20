SI.com
Carolina Panthers Place One Player on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Schuyler Callihan

Monday evening, the Carolina Panthers added a 2nd player to the reserve/COVID-19 list in offensive lineman Michael Schofield. He now joins backup center Tyler Larsen on the list who went on the list last week and is the 3rd offensive lineman to be placed on the list since the start of the season.

Schofield played in just five snaps on Sunday in the loss to Chicago, all of which were on special teams. He started the first two games of the season at left guard prior to the return of Chris Reed who came off of the COVID list himself. Schofield has not played a single offensive snap since week two.

Placing Schofield on the list does not mean he has tested positive, as that information will remain private. This move just indicates that the player either tested positive or is quarantining out of caution due to contact tracing/possible exposure to the virus.

The team announced Monday morning that they would be working virtually through Tuesday because of an unconfirmed positive test. The training room remains open and the team is expecting to proceed with their regular schedule on Wednesday. Carolina will also remain in the NFL's intensive protocol out of an abundance of caution.

Carolina is scheduled to play New Orleans this Sunday at 1 p.m.

