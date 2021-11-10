Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Cardinals
NOTE: This depth chart is subject to change. The Panthers released this depth chart on Tuesday. Injured players such as Sam Darnold will remain on the depth chart until officially ruled out for the game.
OFFENSE
QB: Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker
RB: Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Ameer Abdullah
WR: DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall, Shi Smith
WR: Robby Anderson, Alex Erickson
TE: Tommy Tremble
TE: Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson
LT: Dennis Daley, Brady Christensen
LG: Michel Jordan, Sam Tecklenburg
C: Pat Elflein, Sam Tecklenburg
RG: Trent Scott, Sam Tecklenburg
RT: Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen
DEFENSE
DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr.
DT: Derrick Brown, Phil Hoskins
DT: DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy
Read More
DE: Morgan Fox, Yetur Gross-Matos
SAM: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford, Kamal Martin
MIKE: Jermaine Carter Jr.
WILL: Haason Reddick, Frankie Luvu
CB: Donte Jackson, Stephon Gilmore, C.J. Henderson, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III
CB: A.J. Bouye, Rashaan Melvin, Keith Taylor Jr.
FS: Jeremy Chinn, Kenny Robinson
SS: Sean Chandler, Sam Franklin, Myles Hartsfield
SPECIAL TEAMS
KR: Chuba Hubbard, Shi Smith
PR: Alex Erickson, DJ Moore, Shi Smith
LS: JJ Jansen
H: Lachlan Edwards
P: Lachlan Edwards
K: Zane Gonzalez
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.