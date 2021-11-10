Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Cardinals

The initial depth chart for this week is out.

NOTE: This depth chart is subject to change. The Panthers released this depth chart on Tuesday. Injured players such as Sam Darnold will remain on the depth chart until officially ruled out for the game.

OFFENSE

QB: Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Ameer Abdullah

WR: DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall, Shi Smith

WR: Robby Anderson, Alex Erickson

TE: Tommy Tremble

TE: Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson

LT: Dennis Daley, Brady Christensen

LG: Michel Jordan, Sam Tecklenburg

C: Pat Elflein, Sam Tecklenburg

RG: Trent Scott, Sam Tecklenburg

RT: Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen

DEFENSE

DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr.

DT: Derrick Brown, Phil Hoskins

DT: DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy

DE: Morgan Fox, Yetur Gross-Matos

SAM: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford, Kamal Martin

MIKE: Jermaine Carter Jr.

WILL: Haason Reddick, Frankie Luvu

CB: Donte Jackson, Stephon Gilmore, C.J. Henderson, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

CB: A.J. Bouye, Rashaan Melvin, Keith Taylor Jr.

FS: Jeremy Chinn, Kenny Robinson

SS: Sean Chandler, Sam Franklin, Myles Hartsfield

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR: Chuba Hubbard, Shi Smith

PR: Alex Erickson, DJ Moore, Shi Smith

LS: JJ Jansen

H: Lachlan Edwards

P: Lachlan Edwards

K: Zane Gonzalez

