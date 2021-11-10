Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Cardinals

    The initial depth chart for this week is out.
    NOTE: This depth chart is subject to change. The Panthers released this depth chart on Tuesday. Injured players such as Sam Darnold will remain on the depth chart until officially ruled out for the game. 

    OFFENSE

    QB: Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker

    RB: Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Ameer Abdullah

    WR: DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall, Shi Smith

    WR: Robby Anderson, Alex Erickson

    TE: Tommy Tremble

    TE: Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson

    LT: Dennis Daley, Brady Christensen

    LG: Michel Jordan, Sam Tecklenburg

    C: Pat Elflein, Sam Tecklenburg

    RG: Trent Scott, Sam Tecklenburg

    RT: Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen

    DEFENSE

    DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr.

    DT: Derrick Brown, Phil Hoskins

    DT: DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy

    DE: Morgan Fox, Yetur Gross-Matos

    SAM: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford, Kamal Martin

    MIKE: Jermaine Carter Jr.

    WILL: Haason Reddick, Frankie Luvu

    CB: Donte Jackson, Stephon Gilmore, C.J. Henderson, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

    CB: A.J. Bouye, Rashaan Melvin, Keith Taylor Jr.

    FS: Jeremy Chinn, Kenny Robinson

    SS: Sean Chandler, Sam Franklin, Myles Hartsfield

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    KR: Chuba Hubbard, Shi Smith

    PR: Alex Erickson, DJ Moore, Shi Smith

    LS: JJ Jansen

    H: Lachlan Edwards

    P: Lachlan Edwards

    K: Zane Gonzalez

