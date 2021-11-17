Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Washington

The Panthers have put out the first depth chart of the week.

NOTE: P.J. Walker is listed as the team's starter but Cam Newton is taking the majority of the first-team reps.

OFFENSE

QB: P.J. Walker, Cam Newton, Matt Barkley

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Ameer Abdullah, Giovanni Ricci

WR: DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall Jr., Shi Smith

WR: Robby Anderson, Brandon Zylstra, Alex Erickson

TE: Tommy Tremble

TE: Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson

LT: Dennis Daley, Brady Christensen

LG: Michael Jordan, Sam Tecklenburg

C: Pat Elflein, Sam Tecklenburg

RG: Trent Scott, Sam Tecklenburg

RT: Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen

DEFENSE

DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr.

DT: Derrick Brown, Phil Hoskins

DT: DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy

DE: Morgan Fox, Yetur Gross-Matos

SAM: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford, Kamal Martin

MIKE: Jermaine Carter Jr.

WILL: Haason Reddick, Frankie Luvu

CB: Donte Jackson, Stephon Gilmore, C.J. Henderson, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

CB: A.J. Bouye, Rashaan Melvin, Keith Taylor

FS: Jeremy Chinn, Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson

SS: Sean Chandler, Juston Burris, Myles Hartsfield

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Zane Gonzalez

P: Lachlan Edwards

H: Lachlan Edwards

LS: JJ Jansen

KR: Chuba Hubbard, Shi Smith

PR: Alex Erickson, DJ Moore, Shi Smith

