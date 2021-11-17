Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Washington

    The Panthers have put out the first depth chart of the week.
    NOTE: P.J. Walker is listed as the team's starter but Cam Newton is taking the majority of the first-team reps.

    OFFENSE

    QB: P.J. Walker, Cam Newton, Matt Barkley

    RB: Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Ameer Abdullah, Giovanni Ricci

    WR: DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall Jr., Shi Smith

    WR: Robby Anderson, Brandon Zylstra, Alex Erickson

    TE: Tommy Tremble

    TE: Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson

    LT: Dennis Daley, Brady Christensen

    LG: Michael Jordan, Sam Tecklenburg

    C: Pat Elflein, Sam Tecklenburg

    RG: Trent Scott, Sam Tecklenburg

    RT: Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen

    DEFENSE

    DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr.

    DT: Derrick Brown, Phil Hoskins

    DT: DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy

    DE: Morgan Fox, Yetur Gross-Matos

    SAM: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford, Kamal Martin

    MIKE: Jermaine Carter Jr.

    WILL: Haason Reddick, Frankie Luvu

    CB: Donte Jackson, Stephon Gilmore, C.J. Henderson, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

    CB: A.J. Bouye, Rashaan Melvin, Keith Taylor

    FS: Jeremy Chinn, Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson

    SS: Sean Chandler, Juston Burris, Myles Hartsfield

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    K: Zane Gonzalez

    P: Lachlan Edwards

    H: Lachlan Edwards

    LS: JJ Jansen

    KR: Chuba Hubbard, Shi Smith

    PR: Alex Erickson, DJ Moore, Shi Smith

