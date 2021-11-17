Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Washington
NOTE: P.J. Walker is listed as the team's starter but Cam Newton is taking the majority of the first-team reps.
OFFENSE
QB: P.J. Walker, Cam Newton, Matt Barkley
RB: Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Ameer Abdullah, Giovanni Ricci
WR: DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall Jr., Shi Smith
WR: Robby Anderson, Brandon Zylstra, Alex Erickson
TE: Tommy Tremble
TE: Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson
LT: Dennis Daley, Brady Christensen
LG: Michael Jordan, Sam Tecklenburg
C: Pat Elflein, Sam Tecklenburg
RG: Trent Scott, Sam Tecklenburg
RT: Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen
DEFENSE
DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr.
DT: Derrick Brown, Phil Hoskins
DT: DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy
DE: Morgan Fox, Yetur Gross-Matos
SAM: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford, Kamal Martin
MIKE: Jermaine Carter Jr.
WILL: Haason Reddick, Frankie Luvu
CB: Donte Jackson, Stephon Gilmore, C.J. Henderson, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III
CB: A.J. Bouye, Rashaan Melvin, Keith Taylor
FS: Jeremy Chinn, Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson
SS: Sean Chandler, Juston Burris, Myles Hartsfield
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Zane Gonzalez
P: Lachlan Edwards
H: Lachlan Edwards
LS: JJ Jansen
KR: Chuba Hubbard, Shi Smith
PR: Alex Erickson, DJ Moore, Shi Smith
