Carolina Panthers Report Card: Defense vs Broncos

The Carolina Panthers fell to 4-9 on Sunday with a 32-27 loss to the Denver Broncos of the AFC West. Below is a look at how the Panthers' defensive unit graded out in the loss.

Pass defense: F

The Panthers' secondary got absolutely torched against Drew Lock. That's something I never thought I would type this week, but here we are. Lock tossed for 280 yards and four touchdowns while completing 77.8% of his passes. There were way too many explosive plays and by my count, there were at least five passes over 20 yards and three over 30 yards. Something isn't working in the secondary and I'm not entirely sold on blaming the personnel, but maybe how they're being used in certain situations. This is still year one with Phil Snow as defensive coordinator, so I won't make too much of a big deal about it right now.

Run defense: B

If you would have said coming into the game that the Panthers would hold Melvin Gordon III and Phillip Lindsay to a combined 92 yards and no touchdowns, I would have told you the Panthers probably won. They did a terrific job of slowing down the run game and never really letting either of those guys get into a rhythm. Gordon III had the most impact rushing for 5.2 yards a carry, but he never hit for a run longer than 15 yards. At the end of the day, those numbers are good enough to put you in a position to win the game.

Pressure: D

If you take Jeremy Chinn, a safety, out of the equation, the Panthers only registered 2.5 tackles for loss, four QB hits, and zero sacks. To start winning games, the defense cannot continue to be a one-man show. Brian Burns has played extremely well but teams are finding out just how good he is and are just taking him out of the Panthers' game plan by double-teaming him. Someone outside of Burns has to start generating pressure or it's going to continue to be easy for opposing offenses to move the football.

