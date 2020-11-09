Carolina Panthers Report Card: Defense vs Chiefs

It's no surprise that the Carolina Panthers gave up 33 points to the explosive and dangerous offense of the Kansas City Chiefs, but it was a surprise that they hung in the game to the very end. We've already looked at how the Panthers' offense graded out, now we flip on over to the other side of the ball.

Pass defense: D-

It's hard to say there were any positives that could be seen in the back end from Sunday's game, but to be fair it was against Patrick Mahomes and the league's most dynamic offense. I couldn't give them an F, but it was close. The Panthers had absolutely no answer for tight end Travis Kelce and a lot of that probably had to do with Jeremy Chinn (knee) not being able to play. Fortunately for Carolina, that's the last time they'll see Mahomes for a while so we'll see how they bounce back next week vs Tampa Bay.

Run defense: A+

Although the Panthers couldn't do anything to stop the aerial attack, they absolutely shutdown the run game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire only accounted for 14 yards on five carries, while Le'Veon Bell only had eight yards on four carries. Yes, Kansas City only ran the ball a total of 12 times but you still have to give Carolina credit for shutting it down when they did run it.

Pressure: C+

Carolina continued with it's theme of getting close to the quarterback, but not finishing with a sack this Sunday as they combined for 7 QB hits and just one sack from safety Sam Franklin. This is clearly one of the areas of the defense that Phil Snow wants to see improvement from and will have its chance this week vs Tampa Bay who allowed three sacks to New Orleans. Brian Burns played the best up front finishing with three QB hits, one tackle for loss, and two total tackles.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.