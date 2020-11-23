Carolina Panthers Report Card: Defense vs Detroit

Pass Defense: A

The Panthers defense kept the veteran Matthew Stafford in check and held him to just 178 passing yards on the day. He completed just 18 of 33 passes and finished with a QBR of 23.0. A lot of credit has to be given to this secondary who played arguably their best game of the season with six pass deflections. There wasn't many open passing lanes for Stafford to throw to and when there was a sliver of space, it closed quick.

Run Defense: A+

Rookie running back D'Andre Swift did not play in this game and boy did the Lions need him. Detroit was held to 40 yards on 17 carries, averaging just 2.4 yards per carry. Their longest run on the day came from Kerryon Johnson which went for only eight yards. The biggest problem the defense has had this season is fitting gaps and not overshooting gaps. That appeared to be non-existent on Sunday.

Pressure: A+

11 QB hits, five sacks, and six tackles for loss. Could you ask for much more in terms of negative plays? I mean, you could but that's being a bit unrealistic. The Panthers dominated the line of scrimmage and in turn, invaded Stafford's pocket all day long. This has been a major area of concern for the Panthers this season, so having a game like this gives you hope that improvement is on the way. Brian Burns and Efe Obada combined for 7 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, and six QB hits.

