Carolina Panthers Report Card: Defense vs Packers

The Panthers' defense did a tremendous job of making adjustments at the end of the first half after falling behind 21-3. They held the NFL's top-scoring offense to just 291 total yards and 24 points.

There was some good and some bad from the Panther defense vs Green Bay. So with that said, I present to you the weirdest report card of the season.

Pass defense: A

Holding Aaron Rodgers to 143 passing yards? For the game? I'm sorry, but if you would have told me prior to the game starting, I would've thought he got injured or there was bad weather in the area that caused the Packers to lean on the run game.

Carolina's young secondary kept Davante Adams in check, holding him to just 42 yards on seven receptions. This was the first time in eight weeks that Adams did not have a receiving touchdown. Explosive playmaker Marquez Valdes-Scantling did not record any receptions and had only one target. Tip of the hat to the youngsters in the secondary.

Run defense: F

Packers' RB Aaron Jones gashed the Panthers on the ground left and right. Every time he touched the ball, it felt like he was picking up at least a first down. He ended the night rushing for 195 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, averaging over seven yards a pop. This is the first time since the blowout loss to Tampa Bay that the Panthers' run defense severely struggled.

Pressure: A+

This was the best game of the season in terms of the Panthers causing negative plays and wreaking havoc in the backfield. As a team, Carolina sacked Rodgers five times, registered five QB hits, and also recorded seven tackles for loss. Rookie defensive lineman Derrick Brown notched the first sack of his career and finished with two on the day, as did Brian Burns.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.