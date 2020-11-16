Carolina Panthers Report Card: Defense vs Tampa Bay

Pass defense: F

Tom Brady did whatever he wanted to do against the Carolina defense as he threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns, while completing 72% of his passes. The touchdown toss to Mike Evans at the end of the 2nd quarter was either a broken coverage or miscommunication as Rasul Douglas was sort of fading Evans thinking that he may have had some help coming from the middle. The biggest problem though was that there were too many plays where the corners were getting beat off the line of scrimmage or were just simply giving way too much cushion. It's like they knew they were getting beat off the ball so they overcompensated by not playing as much press coverage, but they allowed too much room for them to operate.

Run defense: F

Ronald Jones II broke one for 98 yards, which was the longest touchdown run in franchise history for the Bucs. He rushed for nearly 200 yards going for 192 on 23 carries and averaged 8.3 yards per tote. The team's biggest issue in stopping the run is not fitting gaps and it was no different on Sunday. It was evident on the 98-yard scamper by Jones II as Tahir Whitehead overplayed the strong side and left the middle wide open. If he at least gets into that area, he could have put a body on Jones and slowed him down while others rushed to help. It was one of many bad alignments for the Panthers' run defense.

Pressure: B

Probably the only thing the Panthers' defense did somewhat okay on Sunday was get up in Tom Brady's face. Efe Obada had the team's lone sack on the day, but they were able to get seven hits on Brady and were close to a sack several times. Both rookie Bravvion Roy and veteran Zach Kerr had two QB hits each.

