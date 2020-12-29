Carolina Panthers Report Card: Defense vs Washington

If it weren't for the Panthers' defense coming up with three turnovers and some key defensive stops, Carolina probably doesn't beat Washington this past Sunday. The offense struggled to find consistency, but thankfully for Matt Rhule, the defense came through when they most needed it.

Here are this week's defensive grades:

Pass defense: C+

The Panthers did a good job of taking away the passing attack while Dwayne Haskins was in the game as he only completed 50% of his passes and threw two interceptions. Once the move was made to bring in Taylor Heinicke, Carolina's pass defense regressed. To be honest, had Heinicke came into the game a little earlier, we may be talking differently about the outcome. The Panthers just gave up way too many big plays in the air, including a 50-yard completion to Cam Sims and three other plays of 20 yards or more. If they are able to eliminate some of those big plays, then this grade would probably be a little higher. Not the Panthers' worst performance by any means, but certainly wasn't their best.

Run defense: D

With as much as Dwayne Haskins was struggling, I was surprised that Washington didn't make more of an effort to run the ball. I mean, it's not like the Panthers were stopping it as they allowed well over five yards per carrying. Washington only ran the ball 19 times but gained 108 yards on the ground with 61 of those yards coming from Antonio Gibson. This has been one area the Panthers have improved in over the last few weeks but took a little bit of a step back against Washington. There were a couple of plays where it seemed as if guys weren't fitting their gaps, but there were a few missed tackles that helped Gibson and co. gain extra yardage.

Pressure: A

The way the first half of the season went, it seemed like the Panthers may end the year ranked dead last in sacks. They were getting close to the quarterback but just couldn't finish. Over the last five weeks, that's no longer been a problem as the defense has notched 16 sacks and 38 QB hits. Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes, and Yetur Gross-Matos did a great job of applying pressure and even causing Haskins to fumble in the first half. Eight QB hits and three sacks? I think that's an outing defensive coordinator Phil Snow can live with.

