Carolina Panthers Report Card: Offense vs Chiefs

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers nearly upset the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday but came up on the wrong end of a 33-31 shootout. The Panthers' offense came to play and had arguably one of their best outings of the season.

QB Teddy Bridgewater: B+

I know the final drive of the game won't sit well with fans but the offensive line struggled and they had to start from their own 10-yard line on that last drive. He completed 73% of his passes and connected on some shots down the field. He finished with a rating of 103.3 and QBR 89.3. It's hard to ask for much more out of him. He and the offense did their part in this game.

Running backs: B-

McCaffrey averaged 3.8 yards per carry in his first game back from injury and although he never ripped off a big run, he did enough to keep the defense guessing. Mike Davis only had one carry in the game, while Curtis Samuel had three for 13 yards. Not a bad day on the ground, but I'm sure Joe Brady isn't satisfied.

Wide receivers: A

You almost run out of words to describe how well the receiving corps is playing. They make the routine plays, but now they're starting to show that they can make the tough plays consistently. That's what will separate this group from the others around the league. DJ Moore only had two receptions for 18 yards, but Curtis Samuel (9 rec, 105 yards, TD), Robby Anderson (9 rec, 63 yards) and Christian McCaffrey (10 rec, 82 yards, TD) all had extremely good days.

Offensive line: D

The Chiefs sacked Teddy Bridgewater twice and put nine hits on him. NINE. That's not a formula that will keep your quarterback healthy over a long period of time. The Chiefs also had a handful of pressures that caused Bridgewater to flush out of the pocket and either throw it away or run it himself. Pass protection continues to be an issue for this group. 

