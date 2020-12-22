Carolina Panthers Report Card: Offense vs Packers

Carolina fell to 4-10 on the season following this past Saturday's 24-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Panthers' offense outgained Green Bay's potent offense by 73 yards but were plagued by missed opportunities, including a Teddy Bridgewater fumble at the goal line.

As always, we take a look at how the Panthers' offense graded out. This is one of those report cards you want to keep out of sight from mom and dad.

Passing game: C-

QB Teddy Bridgewater got off to a very shaky start and never found his rhythm throughout the game. He had a few moments but never strung together multiple drives where he was in a groove.

Bridgewater completed 21 of his 35 passes for 258 yards and no touchdowns. The Panthers had a chance to tie the game at the end on the final drive, but once again, Carolina's offense was unable to come through - a story we've seen way too many times this season.

Wide receiver DJ Moore had a fantastic night finishing with 131 yards on six receptions. Aside from him, the rest of the wide receiving unit was rather quiet and kept in check. The longest catch by someone not named DJ Moore went for only 16 yards. A lack of explosive plays hurt the Panthers' offense yet again.

Running game: C

Typically, these weekly report cards reflect the performance of the players, but this week I'm combining that with the calls from the coaching staff. The Panthers ran the ball with success vs Green Bay, averaging 4,3 yards per carry. The only problem? They didn't run it enough. This was something I pointed out last week prior to the game and said that if Mike Davis doesn't get 20-25 carries, they don't have a shot. Carolina did win the time of possession, but it wasn't by much. If they could have held a 7-8 minute advantage in time of possession, that could have changed the game entirely. To do that, you have to run the football. The backs performed well, but this one is on offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Blocking: F

The Panthers' run blocking hasn't been that bad this season and wasn't bad on Saturday night. However, pass protection and penalties continue to be an issue. The offensive line allowed three sacks, five tackles for loss, and six QB hits. If they don't give Teddy ample time to scan the field, he stands no chance and is forced to rush his reads.

