Carolina Panthers Report Card: Offense vs Tampa Bay

Passing game: C

Teddy Bridgewater got off to a red hot start completing his first 13 passes of the game. He was in a rhythm early and it showed as he helped guide the Panthers to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter. He missed on a couple of throws and had a bad interception, but aside from that Bridgewater played well. Robby Anderson and Curtis Samuel were quiet in this game combining for just five receptions and 29 yards. When those two don't make a ton of plays, you're not going to win many games. The passing attack was alright, but not good enough.

Run game: B

Last week, the Buccaneers were criticized for running the ball just five times in their loss to New Orleans. This week, you could say that it was the Panthers that should have ran the ball more. There were only 13 designed runs called in the game, but some of that may have had to do with the Buccaneers dominating the third quarter and Carolina getting too impatient. Mike Davis injuring his thumb in the 2nd half probably didn't help either. The Panthers finished with 65 yards on 16 carries (4.1 avg).

Blocking: F

Once again, Teddy Bridgewater felt a ton of pressure and was not given much time to sit in the pocket and comfortably scan the field. He had to get the ball out quick and was flushed out of the pocket on several occasions. Tampa Bay recorded two sacks and eight QB hits. This unit has really struggled since Russell Okung has been out of the lineup and I'm not so sure getting him back is going to make that much of a difference.

