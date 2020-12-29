Carolina Panthers Report Card: Offense vs Washington

The Carolina Panthers got back in the win column this past Sunday with a 20-13 win over the Washington Football Team. Despite posting 20 first-half points, Carolina's offense was stymied in the 2nd half and did not score any points in the 3rd and 4th quarters. The Panthers may have won the game but the offense didn't do much of anything to help.

Here are this week's offensive grades:

Passing game: C

Teddy Bridgewater was average in this one. He did some things okay and other things not so great. The biggest issue in this game was just holding onto the ball too long in some instances and just flat out missing some throws. Aside from a 44-yard reception from Curtis Samuel, the passing attack was pretty mediocre in this game, but credit needs to be given to the Football Team's secondary who played extremely well.

Running game: D

Just like it was for the passing game, if it weren't for Curtis Samuel busting out a 45-yard run, the Panthers would have had 68 rushing yards on the day, averaging two yards a carry. Mike Davis never got himself going but a lot of that had to do with Washington having one of the best front seven's you're going to see in the NFL. Davis finished with just 28 yards on 14 carries, while Rodney Smith gained 23 yards on seven carries. Samuel's big run was the only thing keeping this grade from being an F.

Blocking: F

If there was a letter grade or two worse than F, the offensive line would have received it this week. I understand they were down Russell Okung, Dennis Daley, and Greg Little coming into the game, then Trent Scott went down during the game but four sacks, six QB hits, and 9.5 tackles for loss are inexcusable. That just can't happen. Teddy Bridgewater had pressure up in his face seemingly all game long and was never able to feel comfortable in the pocket. The bigger issue with the offensive line was not being able to get any sort of push up front in the run game. Washington controlled the line of scrimmage and didn't give the backs much of a chance to succeed.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.