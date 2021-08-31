BREAKING: Panthers Set Initial 53-Man Roster
OFFENSE
QB (2): Sam Darnold, PJ Walker
RB (3): Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Trenton Cannon
WR (6): DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, Terrace Marshall Jr., David Moore, Shi Smith, Brandon Zylstra
TE (4): Dan Arnold, Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson
FB (1): Giovanni Ricci
OT (4): Taylor Moton, Cameron Erving, Brady Christensen, Trent Scott
OG (4): Pat Elflein, John Miller, Dennis Daley, Deonte Brown
C (1): Matt Paradis
Total: 25
DEFENSE
DE (4): Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, Morgan Fox, Marquis Haynes
DT (5): Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy, Daviyon Nixon, Phil Hoskins
LB (7): Shaq Thompson, Haason Reddick, Jermaine Carter Jr., Frankie Luvu, Darryl Johnson, Julian Stanford, Clay Johnston
CB (4): Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III, Keith Taylor
S (5): Jeremy Chinn, Juston Burris, Sean Chandler, Sam Franklin, Myles Hartsfield
Total: 25
SPECIAL TEAMS
K (1): Ryan Santoso
P (1): Joseph Charlton
LS (1): JJ Jansen
Total: 3
Overall: 53
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.