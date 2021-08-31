August 31, 2021
BREAKING: Panthers Set Initial 53-Man Roster

Cuts have been made and the Carolina Panthers have their official squad for the 2021 season.
OFFENSE

QB (2): Sam Darnold, PJ Walker

RB (3): Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Trenton Cannon

WR (6): DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, Terrace Marshall Jr., David Moore, Shi Smith, Brandon Zylstra

TE (4): Dan Arnold, Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson 

FB (1): Giovanni Ricci

OT (4): Taylor Moton, Cameron Erving, Brady Christensen, Trent Scott

OG (4): Pat Elflein, John Miller, Dennis Daley, Deonte Brown

C (1): Matt Paradis

Total: 25

DEFENSE

DE (4): Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, Morgan Fox, Marquis Haynes

DT (5): Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy, Daviyon Nixon, Phil Hoskins

LB (7): Shaq Thompson, Haason Reddick, Jermaine Carter Jr., Frankie Luvu, Darryl Johnson, Julian Stanford, Clay Johnston

CB (4): Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III, Keith Taylor

S (5): Jeremy Chinn, Juston Burris, Sean Chandler, Sam Franklin, Myles Hartsfield

Total: 25

SPECIAL TEAMS

K (1): Ryan Santoso

P (1): Joseph Charlton

LS (1): JJ Jansen

Total: 3

Overall: 53

