REPORT: Panthers to Sign Safety Sean Chandler Off Giants Practice Squad

Schuyler Callihan

With safety Juston Burris being ruled out this week with a rib injury, the Carolina Panthers needed to add some depth to the back end and are doing so by signing safety Sean Chandler off the New York Giants practice squad, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Chandler has played 32 games in his short three-year career (all with Giants), playing a large percentage of those snaps on special teams. The most defensive snaps he played in a single season was 141, which was back in his rookie campaign in 2018. He finished the season with 18 tackles, two QB hits, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, and one pass breakup. He's a quality special teams players and will likely serve in a similar role with the Carolina Panthers. 

Chandler is a familiar face to this coaching staff as head coach Matt Rhule had him during his days at Temple from 2014-16 and was an integral part of two 10-win teams. He finished his collegiate career with 265 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, 10 interceptions, and 23 pass breakups. 

Guys like Sam Franklin (another Temple alum) and Myles Hartfield will be the two likely candidates to help fill the void of Burris while he is recovering from his injury that occurred on Sunday.

