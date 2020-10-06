Carolina Panthers Soar Up in the MMQB's Team Power Rankings

For much of the 2020 offseason, everyone including myself thought the Carolina Panthers would be in a rebuilding year and would win very few games. There is still a lot of football yet to be played, but through four games of the season, things are trending in the right direction for Matt Rhule's squad.

In this week's edition of the MMQB's team power rankings, the Carolina Panthers leap all the way up to No. 20, surpassing the Cardinals, who they defeated this past Sunday.

Although they may be worthy of the 20th spot in the rankings, it may not last all that long. Carolina is already one game into a brutal seven game stretch and things are only going to get tougher from here. Over the next month or so, the Panthers will face the Falcons twice, travel to New Orleans and Kansas City and will play host to the Bears and Buccaneers.

If the Panthers want to stay in the top 20 of these rankings, they are going to have to pull out a few unexpected wins and go 3-3 or better in this stretch.

Do you think the Panthers should be ranked higher than 20th? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_