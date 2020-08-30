All Panthers Stories of the Week

Injury Updates on Derrick Brown and Shaq Thompson

Friday afternoon, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule fielded questions from the media and also provided some insight on rookie defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who appeared to have been shaken up during a drill at today's practice.

Rhule: "There's A lot of Hurt, Emotion, & Anger - Something Needs to Change"

The Panthers have been active in the fight against racism and police brutality this year. In wake of the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and countless others at the hands of the police, many members of this organization have spoken out. Some of them have even protested alongside those in the front lines. These topics have been brought to the forefront once again after a viral video showed 29-year-old Jacob Blake being shot by the police seven times in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Blake survived the shooting but has been left paralyzed as a result.

Luke Kuechly's Message to Shaq Thompson

Kuechly called it a career after eight incredible seasons in Carolina. He is still around the organization because of his role as a scout and will likely continue to be an important voice of influence for the team. However, this is now Shaq Thompson's defense. He will have to carry the torch in order for the Panthers to win games this season. Keuchly shared a piece of advice with Thompson to help him out.

Projecting the Panthers Offensive Starters 2.0

We are two weeks away from the Carolina Panthers taking the field for the 2020 season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. There are still a lot of question marks about which guys will start on both sides of the ball.

Projecting the Panthers Defensive Starters 2.0

Taking a look at who will be starting for the Panthers in two weeks on the defensive side of the ball.

