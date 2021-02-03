Carolina Panthers' Top Five Offensive Performance of 2020

Week 5 at Falcons

RB Mike Davis

(16 car, 89 yards, 9 rec, 60 yards, TD)

Davis filled in just nicely for the injured Christian McCaffrey and I think it's easy to say that he played well above the expectations. He's a hard-nosed, physical runner that will constantly fight for extra yards. He was a big reason the Panthers won in Atlanta as he helped move the chains and drain the clock in the final few minutes of play.

Week 7 at Saints

QB Teddy Bridgewater

23/28 254 yards, two touchdowns

After having a poor performance against Chicago a week prior, Bridgewater rebounded nicely tossing for 254 yards and completed 82% of his passes. Teddy was sharp and they needed him to be as the running game just couldn't find their footing. He made a terrific throw on 3rd down in which he rolled to his left avoiding pressure and delivered a strike to Curtis Samuel to move the chains. Bridgewater took a shot on the throw but he put it right on the money despite the hit. Teddy also led DJ Moore into the end zone with a 74-yard touchdown pass that looked like it was shot out of a cannon. You could tell there was a little extra juice behind that throw.

Week 9 at Chiefs

QB Teddy Bridgewater

36/49 310 yards, two touchdowns

You can be upset with how things finished on the final drive of the game, but you can't place this loss on Bridgewater - He played arguably his best game of the year against the Super Bowl defending champs. Bridgewater played his absolute guts out and left everything out there on the field. The 4th and 14 play where he scrambled and dove about four yards for the first down kept the team in the game.

RB Christian McCaffrey

18 carries for 69 yards, one rushing touchdown, 10 receptions for 82 yards, and one receiving touchdown

You would have never known that McCaffrey missed six games due to a high-ankle sprain by the way he played against the Chiefs. He was not limited whatsoever, and the Panthers did a really good job of not only getting him the ball but setting him up for success. His time in a Panther uniform in 2020 was brief, but when he did suit up, he made a big impact.

Week 11 vs Lions

WR D.J. Moore

7 receptions, 127 yards

Moore quickly became P.J. Walker's favorite target in the win over the Lions hauling in seven receptions for 127 yards on 11 targets. He didn't reel in a touchdown catch, but he had a couple of big-time plays including a 52-yard catch early in the game that got Walker settled in.

