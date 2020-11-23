SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Top Offensive Performers in the Panthers' Win Over Detroit

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers ended their five-game losing skid on Sunday with a 20-0 win over the Detroit Lions. The following three players were awarded as our offensive players of the game.

RB Mike Davis

The stats might not be there to show it as Davis ran for only 64 yards on 19 carries, but he was back to running hard and with physicality on Sunday which is a great sign to see. The Panthers don't expect him to go for 90+ yards a game - they just need him to scrap and fight for a couple of extra yards here, a couple of extra yards there to get the tough yardage that some of the other available backs don't have the ability to do. 

WR D.J. Moore

Moore quickly became P.J. Walker's favorite target on Sunday hauling in seven receptions for 127 yards on 11 targets. He didn't reel in a touchdown catch, but he had a couple of big time plays including a 52-yard catch early in the game that got Walker settled in. Over the last two weeks, Moore has totaled 11 receptions for 216 yards and a touchdown.

WR Curtis Samuel

It was just another day at the office for Curtis Samuel who continues to come up with big plays in big situations. He's quickly evolving into one of the league's most reliable targets on third down and he did it again this Sunday. He ended the day with eight catches for 70 yards and a touchdown, which was a beautifully thrown ball by Walker to the back corner of the end zone.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Monday Morning Thoughts: Is There Still a Future for Will Grier in Carolina?

The Panthers decided to go with P.J. Walker instead of Will Grier on Sunday.

Schuyler Callihan

What Matt Rhule Said After the Panthers' Win Over Detroit

Carolina's head coach was in a pretty good mood following the win

Schuyler Callihan

List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions

Full list of who is ruled out for today's week 11 matchup

Schuyler Callihan

Initial Reactions Following Panthers Week 11 Win vs Lions

The Panthers finally bring their brutal losing streak to an end

Josh Altorfer

Evaluation and Analysis of P.J. Walker's First NFL Start

The Panthers' backup quarterback got the job done today to earn the victory.

Schuyler Callihan

Shorthanded Panthers Pound Lions to End 5-Game Losing Skid

The Panthers are back in the win column for the first time since early October.

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Teddy Bridgewater Officially Ruled OUT vs Lions

The Panthers will turn to one of their backups in week 11

Schuyler Callihan

Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers vs Detroit Lions

The All Panthers staff predicts this week's game vs the Lions

Schuyler Callihan

Behind Enemy Lines with John Maakaron of All Lions

A full insider breakdown of the Carolina Panthers' week 11 opponent

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers' Offensive Keys to the Game vs Detroit

Carolina will have to get creative on offense regardless of who is in at quarterback

Schuyler Callihan