Top Offensive Performers in the Panthers' Win Over Detroit

The Carolina Panthers ended their five-game losing skid on Sunday with a 20-0 win over the Detroit Lions. The following three players were awarded as our offensive players of the game.

RB Mike Davis

The stats might not be there to show it as Davis ran for only 64 yards on 19 carries, but he was back to running hard and with physicality on Sunday which is a great sign to see. The Panthers don't expect him to go for 90+ yards a game - they just need him to scrap and fight for a couple of extra yards here, a couple of extra yards there to get the tough yardage that some of the other available backs don't have the ability to do.

WR D.J. Moore

Moore quickly became P.J. Walker's favorite target on Sunday hauling in seven receptions for 127 yards on 11 targets. He didn't reel in a touchdown catch, but he had a couple of big time plays including a 52-yard catch early in the game that got Walker settled in. Over the last two weeks, Moore has totaled 11 receptions for 216 yards and a touchdown.

WR Curtis Samuel

It was just another day at the office for Curtis Samuel who continues to come up with big plays in big situations. He's quickly evolving into one of the league's most reliable targets on third down and he did it again this Sunday. He ended the day with eight catches for 70 yards and a touchdown, which was a beautifully thrown ball by Walker to the back corner of the end zone.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.