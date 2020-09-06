Examining the 3 Undrafted Free Agents that Made the Panthers Roster

The Panthers have officially wrapped up training camp and have their initial 53-man roster set for the 2020 season. There were a couple of surprises, but for the most part, the roster was what we expected it to look like. Three of the Panthers' 53 who made the roster signed with the team this offseason as undrafted free agents. Let's take a closer look at each UDFA that made the team!

P Joseph Charlton - South Carolina

Carolina will be turning over the punting duties to Charlton after all. He was the first punter the Panthers brought in following the news of Michael Palardy's season-ending injury and is someone they have confidence in. After some early camp struggles, the team brought in punter/kicker Kaare Vedvik to add some competition and push Charlton. Both had their ups and downs, but the staff wants to give Charlton a shot.

In 2019 at the University of South Carolina, Charlton was called on to punt 68 times, totaling 3,244 yards averaging 47.7 yards per punt. 28 of his 68 punts (41%) were downed inside the opponents 20-yard line.

Charlton also owns the South Carolina school record for average yards per punt (45.5). He was named the Jim Carlen MVP for special teams in three consecutive seasons and was a member of the 2019 All-SEC Second Team put together by Pro Football Focus.

LB Sam Franklin - Temple

Franklin is one of several players that Panthers head coach Matt Rhule not only recruited, but coached at the collegiate level. Albeit a short period of time the two were together at Temple (one year), Franklin made a good first impression on Rhule. He primarily played special teams his freshman year, but would go on to be a difference maker the final three years of his career. According to Temple's official team site, he is the only Owl in school history to record a "defensive cycle" by registering at least one tackle, tackle for loss, sack, interception, forced fumble, and fumble recovery in one game.

Franklin will likely start his professional career the same way he did his collegiate career - on special teams. With the extreme lack of depth at linebacker, Franklin could see some playing time on defense, but will slowly work into a limited role. When he does receive some playing time on defense, expect Franklin to wreak havoc in the backfield and help close the door on the run game. In his final three seasons, he racked up 24.5 tackles for loss.

DB Myles Hartsfield - Ole Miss

One of the most talked about UDFA's from this year's training camp was Myles Hartsfield. Without preseason games, I didn't think he would be able to show enough to make the roster, but he proved me wrong. What makes him so valuable is his ability to play on both sides of the ball. Yes, you read that correctly. Aside from playing in the secondary, Hartsfield has been taking reps at running back as well. Playing in a pandemic you never know which areas of your team may take a hit from the virus, so having versatile guys that can play both sides of the ball like Hartsfield will be crucial.

There's no real indication as to whether or not Hartfield will see snaps on both sides of the ball in a game, but I wouldn't count it out. The Panthers are only carrying three running backs (Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon) so they may view Hartsfield as RB4.

