Carolina Panthers vs Las Vegas Raiders Opening Week Spreads

To kickoff the Matt Rhule era and the 2020 NFL regular season, the Carolina Panthers will open up against the Las Vegas Raiders at Bank of America Stadium on September 13th at 1 p.m.

The moment the schedule was announced, it seemed like it would be a fairly even matchup. Two teams that have several question marks on both sides of the ball and aren't expected to have great seasons.

Below are the current spreads for the week one matchup with the Raiders. All lines were pulled from OddsShark.com.

Opening: Panthers -1

Bovada: Even

BetNow: Even

GT Bets: Panthers -1

5Dimes: Even

sportbet: Even

Last season, the Panthers were 6-9-1 against the spread and covered the spread in 40% of their games, which didn't make them a safe bet whatsoever in 2019.

A new coaching staff and personnel is now on board, so it will be interesting to see how the first few weeks play out not only in the win/loss column, but against the spread as well.

What do you think of the current spreads? If the spread stood at even or Panthers -1, who would you take? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

