Carolina Panthers' Way-Too-Early 7-Round Mock Draft

With the 2020 season officially in the books, the Carolina Panthers are on to 2021. That means mock draft will be flying around. The Panthers will hold the No. 8 pick in the draft (a pick that produced a pretty solid player the last time they held it). What will happen this time around? Let's take a stab with the offseason officially underway. This mock will be using The Draft Network's Mock Draft Machine with no trades. Just a simple mock to start the offseason.

8. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

And already, we have an interesting development. In this particular mock, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Zach Wilson are all off the board in the first four picks (which is entirely possible when the real thing happens, so don't rule out a trade up to No. 3 with Miami). Sewell ends up falling through the cracks and the Panthers can finally address the left tackle position, something they have seemed to neglect pretty much since Jordan Gross retired. The big question of the offseason will be if the team re-signs Taylor Moton. Having Moton and Sewell can help boost Carolina's rebuild.

40. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

Cornerback is going to be another position the Panthers really have to take a hard look at in the offseason. Donte Jackson had a bounceback season, when he was healthy but other than that, question marks all over. Rasul Douglas struggled in the second half and the Panthers have to decide how they feel about all the youth on the rest of the depth chart, including Troy Pride and Corn Elder, among others. Samuel adds more youth but an NFL bloodline to the mix and the competition will be fierce at the position.

72. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

If the Panthers strike out on the top quarterbacks, Ridder is not a bad fallback option in round three. Cincinnati is coming off one of their best seasons in school history (only 2009 had a better win percentage) and they fought down to the wire against Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Ridder is maybe the most-intriguing option after what seems to be the top group of prospects. He had a very respectable 19:6 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 2020. Ridder would be able to sit for a year and learn before he's ready to take the field.

109. Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina

The possibility is there that Curtis Samuel will not be back with the Panthers in 2021 and Robby Anderson will be entering a contract year. The Panthers will need weapons for whomever the quarterback ends up being. Newsome brings plenty of talent and went out with a bang with an incredible catch during the Orange Bowl against Texas A&M.

148. Monty Rice, LB, Georgia

Rice is a bit of a sleeper at the ILB position, but we don't know what the Panthers will do with Jermaine Carter, who had a nice second half of the season. We can be sure Tahir Whitehead is as good as gone, so bodies will be needed there. Rice was third on the team with 49 tackles in 2020.

186. Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo

Christian McCaffrey is still the man, there's no question there. But Carolina is likely going to find some help behind him after the run game was average but not great in the 13 games McCaffrey missed. Patterson burst onto the scene a few weeks ago when he rushed for eight touchdowns against Kent State. Simply incredible.

216. Matt Bushman, TE, BYU

Bushman is an interesting evaluation. He has the talent and could be seen as an interesting option to move all across the field as a dynamic weapon. The downside to him is he is already 25 years old, having completed his mission trip, and he suffered a season-ending injury back in September. It will be fascinating to see where Bushman lands, or if he even gets drafted at all.

229. Mustafa Johnson, DL, Colorado

The Panthers ended up pretty thin along with DL in 2020. Johnson helps add a body nearly across the board, bringing experience at a number of positions at Colorado with him. Unfortunately, time is soon running out on Kawann Short in Carolina, though Carolina has to be pleased with the early returns on both Derrick Brown and Bravvion Roy.