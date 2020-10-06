Carolina Panthers Week 4 Report Card

It's Tuesday....which means it's time to review this Sunday's game as we break out our weekly report card grading all three sides of the ball (offense, defense, and special teams).

OFFENSE: A

The Carolina offense is looking better and better each week and doing so without their best player, running back Christian McCaffrey. Mike Davis has slid into the starting running back role and has exceeded expectations. He totaled 111 all-purpose yards in the win over Arizona and rushed for an average of 5.2 yards per carry.

The big fellas up front dominated the game and played their best football through four games this past Sunday. Even with Russell Okung and Dennis Daley out of the lineup, the offensive line did not allow a single sack on the day and Teddy Bridgewater was able to remain comfortable in the pocket.

Robby Anderson had another big day, but more importantly, DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel both stepped up and made some key plays to keep drives alive. If those two can get up to par, this offense will be on a whole other level.

DEFENSE: A-

Coming into the game, I felt that if the Panthers wanted to have a chance to win, the defense had to play exceptionally well and they did. They essentially eliminated DeAndre Hopkins of the deep ball and held him to just 41 yards on 7 receptions. Quarterback Kyler Murray may have thrown for three touchdowns, but his longest touchdown pass went for a grand total of three yards. Murray was able to complete passes, but Carolina's secondary did a good job of keeping things in front of them and clamping down on the quick underneath passes.

The front seven easily had their best showing by only holding running back Kenyan Drake to 35 yards on 13 carries, which made Arizona a one dimensional team. This was by far the best the defense has looked and you can see the confidence growing in every player.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B-

Things are starting to get cleaned up on the special teams unit after the first few weeks were rather sloppy. Kicker Joey Slye went 1/2 on field goal attempts, but his touchback percentage is through the roof right now checking in at 90.9%. Punter Joseph Charlton only had to punt once in the win over the Cardinals and was a punt that was downed inside the 20.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_