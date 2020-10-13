Carolina Panthers Week 5 Report Card: Defense

It's Tuesday....which means it's time to review this Sunday's game as we break out our weekly report card grading both sides of the football. You can find the report card for the offense here.

Pass Defense: B-

I know it sounds like a broken record, but I'm still amazed by what this young secondary has been able to do through the first five weeks of the regular season. They held Matt Ryan to just 226 yards passing and he finished the game with a QBR of just 38.6.

Although they played well overall, they still need to limit the big explosive plays. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley had a field day against this secondary going for 136 yards on eight receptions, averaging 17 yards per catch. There's no question that guys that have the talent that Ridley possesses are going to get their fair share of catches, but you have to limit the yards after catch.

What made this grade jump from probably a C+ to a B- was what I deemed as the play of the game on the interception from Juston Burris in the end zone that preserved the lead. Atlanta was threatening to tie the game on that drive and Burris slammed the door shut.

Run Defense: C-

The Falcons' offensive line dominated for much of the afternoon. There were moments here and there where Carolina was able to shut things down quickly, but not often enough. Atlanta averaged 6.6 yards per carry as a team and a lot of that has to do with not filling gaps, which all starts with the big guys up front. In the first quarter it showed when Todd Gurley ripped off a 35-yard touchdown and went right through a gaping hole on the left side.

Pressure: A-

The Carolina front seven did a terrific job getting to Matt Ryan and causing him to be under duress for much of the game. As a unit, the defense finished the game with two sacks, four QB hits, and a forced fumble that was nearly recovered for a scoop and score by safety Juston Burris.

Edge rusher Brian Burns was very effective notching four tackles, one tackle for loss, one QB hit, and a forced fumble prior to being knocked out of the game as he went into concussion protocol.

Efe Obada and Marquis Haynes were also instrumental in applying pressure on Ryan and arguably had their best game of the season.

