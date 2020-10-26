Carolina Panthers Week 7 Report Card: Offense

The Carolina Panthers fell to 3-4 yesterday after losing to the New Orleans Saints 27-24. Carolina's offense kept them in the game, but how good did they do in each aspect of the offense? Let's take a look!

Passing game: A

Teddy Bridgewater was on his game on Sunday vs the Saints, which was a nice bounce back game for him following last week's struggles. He finished the game 23/28 for 254 yards, two touchdowns and most importantly, zero interceptions. He connected on a 74-yard bomb to DJ Moore deep down the middle of the field and led him right into the end zone. He nearly had another one later in the game but just put it a smidge out of reach. He maneuvered well in pocket, evaded pressure and found the open receivers. Speaking of receivers, I thought this was the best game they've played as a unit all season long. Curtis Samuel was big on 3rd down, while DJ Moore and Robby Anderson were both reliable in the middle of the field and down the field. Can't ask for much more from the passing game.

Running game: F

This may have been a big reason why the Panthers could only muster up 24 points on the board. Carolina only rushed for 37 yards on 14 carries, which goes for an average of 2.6 yards per attempt. That's not going to get the job done and by doing so, they became a one dimensional offense. Mike Davis has been bottled up in back to back weeks and that's going to have to change sooner than later.

Blocking: C

Pass protection may look good when you see that Teddy Bridgewater was only sacked once in the loss, but there were several times where he had to escape pressure immediately. Despite only one sack, the line didn't really allow for plays to happen down the field except for on a few occasions. In terms of the run game, there was absolutely no where for the backs to run. They were getting dominated up front and very rarely did they get a major push on the Saints' defensive line.

