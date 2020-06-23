Carolina's Potential Chemistry Issues

The Matt Rhule era has changed the landscape of the Panthers' organization. Carolina looks like a completely different franchise than it did only a few months ago. Take this idea into perspective. Only one of the six captains from 2019 is returning, which is Kawann Short. Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly, Greg Olsen, and Colin Jones no longer play for this team.

One could assume that Christian McCaffrey will become a captain in 2020, but it is still astonishing to see how many leaders have parted ways with the Panthers. This will affect one of the most important sources of success for a football team, and that source is a little thing called "chemistry."

According to this statistic, The Panthers have the lowest percentage of team snaps played from 2019 returning in 2020.

Even though this shouldn't seem alarming with the rebuild in full effect, it's important to remember that this team is in one of the most stacked divisions in the NFL. The core impact players of the Saints and the Falcons are still intact. The Buccaneers added Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, two of the most decorated and highly experienced players at their positions.

The Panthers, on the other hand, have a very young group of players that will need time to grow. Luckily, Christian McCaffrey and Kawann Short are two very reliable leaders who are expected to have great seasons in 2020. Shaq Thompson and Tre Boston are also growing into the main leaders on defense. Teddy Bridgewater has displayed leadership in the past, so he will definitely help in the locker room. Will his playing style mesh well with this offense? Time will tell. Russell Okung should also be able to add much needed Super Bowl level experience to the team, but his health is still a concern.

The Panthers have an interesting group of players this year, but will their chemistry be an issue? I would assume that Matt Rhule wouldn't think so, but he is also a newcomer as a head coach in this league. Hopefully, this rebuilding 2020 season will provide fans with something to look forward to in the future of this organization. As of right now, however, the team might have to spend some time to build more chemistry. This might be especially difficult, since the COVID-19 pandemic is still extremely active.

