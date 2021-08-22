Carolina's Second-Half Struggles Lead to Loss vs Ravens

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Carolina Panthers returned home to Bank of America Stadium to host the Baltimore Ravens after falling 21-18 to the Indianapolis Colts in week one of the preseason.

The Ravens won the coin toss and elected to receive. The first three plays of the game were on the ground for gains of six, three, and fourteen. On 3rd and short, Gus Edwards found a gaping hole up the middle and brought the ball into Panthers' territory. On the very next play, Tyler Huntley's pass was tipped up into the air and was intercepted by Carolina linebacker Haason Reddick with a return of 26 yards to the Baltimore 33.

Sam Darnold found Robby Anderson for a 16-yard gain to begin the Panthers' first drive. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady then went to a heavy rushing attack with Chuba Hubbard. The Panthers got the ball down to the one-yard line and elected to keep the offense on the field on 4th down. Hubbard was shut down in the backfield for a loss of two and resulted in a turnover on downs.

With the Ravens pinned inside their own five, Carolina's defense forced a three and out and got great field position.

Will Grier entered the game at quarterback, ending Darnold's debut after just one series. Grier completed a pair of short passes that turned into big gains - a screen to Terrace Marshall Jr. for eight yards and then a check-down to Chuba Hubbard that went for 29. However, the Panthers' offense stalled out thanks to a sack on 2nd down and a Hubbard fumble on 3rd. Dennis Daley hopped on top of the loose ball to allow Carolina a chance to get on the board. Joey Slye trotted out for the 37-yard field goal but it missed wide right.

Baltimore moved the ball methodically down the field as Huntley and tight end Josh Oliver connected on a pair of 10-yard gains. Huntley went back to Oliver once again but linebacker Frankie Luvu punched the ball out and it was recovered by Sean Chandler.

Will Grier's first big throw of the game came on 3rd and 8 when he aired one out over the shoulder to Terrace Marshall Jr. for a pickup of 34. Carolina worked their way up the field but the drive came to an end when Grier was sacked on 3rd down by Chris Smith, pushing the Panthers out of field goal range.

Later in the 2nd quarter, Grier led the Panthers to their first scoring drive of the game on a 10-play, 53-yard drive that resulted in a 41-yard made field goal by Slye. Grier completed six of seven passes on the drive which included two 18-yard connections with rookie receiver Shi Smith. The Ravens maneuvered their way down the field, eating up the final four minutes of the first half. Justin Tucker nailed a kick from 29 yards out to tie the game up at 3-3 at the half.

Following a strong showing in the first half, Will Grier went 0/3 on the first two drives of the third quarter, both ending in three and outs. Grier was bouncing around as if he was injured on his final pass attempt and was replaced by PJ Walker on the ensuing drive. Walker missed on his first six throws of the game two of which were intended for Shi Smith. Walker's first misfire was on a deep ball down the sideline that carries Smith too far, while the other incompletion was poorly placed and the throw sailed on him.

A 25-yard run by Nate McCrary set the Ravens up on the doorstep of the end zone and then two plays later McCrary took it back up the middle untouched for the first touchdown of the game, giving Baltimore a 10-3 lead.

Baltimore then tacked onto their lead with a 44-yard field goal from Jake Verity after having the ball for over seven minutes. Huntley nearly connected on a back shoulder throw in the corner of the end zone to Tylan Wallace the play prior to the field goal attempt.

Walker and the Panthers' offense went three and out once again and handed the ball right back to Baltimore. The Ravens continued to chew up yardage on the ground and even QB Tyler Huntley picked up a first down with his feet. An 8-play, 58-yard drive was capped off by a 20-yard rushing touchdown by Ty'Son Williams extending the lead to 20-3 midway through the 4th quarter.

The Panthers will be back at it next Friday at 7:30 p.m. to play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

