CB Kalon Barnes Signs Rookie Deal with Panthers

Former Baylor cornerback and seventh round pick of the Carolina Panthers, Kalon Barnes, officially signed his rookie contract on Friday.

Barnes totaled 69 tackles, 14 pass breakups, and three interceptions during his four years in Waco with the Bears. Given how talented and deep the Panthers' cornerback room is, Barnes will likely make his impact only special teams as a gunner or return specialist. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine with a 4.23 forty.

Barnes' contract will run through the 2025 season.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.