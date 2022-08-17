Skip to main content

CBS Announces TV Crew for Panthers/Browns Season Opener

Information for the season opener.

We are officially 25 sleeps away from the start of the 2022 NFL season. With the season drawing closer, CBS Sports announced its Week 1 broadcast crews for each game. 

Spero Dedes, Jay Feely, and Aditi Kinkhabwala will be on the call for the Panthers and Browns' clash inside Bank of America Stadium which will be an interesting battle with Baker Mayfield facing his old team right out of the shoot. 

Kickoff between the Panthers and Browns is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST. The game can also be heard on 99.7 The Fox with new voice of the Panthers Anish Shroff and longtime color analyst Jim Szoke.

