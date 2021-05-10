Chances for Each UDFA to Make the Panthers 53-Man Roster

The Carolina Panthers signed a relatively small undrafted free agent class this year as they agreed to terms with just four players. Thanks to several additions in free agency and a large draft haul, the Panthers didn't need to place a huge emphasis on undrafted free agents as they did in 2020.

Every year, usually one or two undrafted free agents end up claiming a spot on the 53-man roster. Last year, it was RB/S Myles Hartsfield, P Joe Charlton, and S Sam Franklin that found their way onto the active roster. Could more than one make the cut this year? Let's take a look.

LB Paddy Fisher (Northwestern) - Fairly High

Fisher has been a staple in the Wildcat defense since his freshman season in 2017 when he racked up 111 tackles and nine tackles for loss. He was a tackling machine throughout his collegiate career totaling 401 tackles over his four years along with 24.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, and two sacks. Fisher doesn't add much from a pass-rushing perspective but does a solid job in pass coverage and excels in stopping the running game. He'll be the most likely of the bunch to make the 53-man roster.

P Oscar Draguicevich (Washington State) - Fair

Joeseph Charlton had a pretty decent year as a rookie in 2020 but with Michael Palardy officially off the roster, Carolina would like to add some competition. Draguicevich averaged 45.7 yards per punt during his three years at Washington State. Charlton's job is not safe by any means. If Draguicevich impresses, he could steal the punting job right from under Charlton.

FB Mason Stokke (Wisconsin) - Low

Alex Armah signed with the New Orleans Saints in free agency so the Panthers need to fill that void at fullback. 3rd round pick Tommy Tremble can play both tight end and fullback so the job won't necessarily be handed to Stokke. If he impresses, he could land a spot on the 53-man roster but look for Tremble to take the majority of those snaps early on as a hybrid.

RB Spencer Brown (UAB) - Very low

Carolina added Chub Hubbard from Oklahoma State in the draft but you can never have enough depth in the backfield. Brown totaled 4,011 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns for his career and averaged 4.7 yards per carry. Behind McCaffrey and Hubbard will be Trenton Cannon, Rodney Smith, and Reggie Bonnafon. Those three all have experience in Joe Brady's offense and made the most of their opportunities a year ago when they did get in the game. Brown could be someone the Panthers choose to carry on the practice squad.

OL David Moore (Grambling) - Fair

Following the Reese's Senior Bowl, many thought Moore played himself into getting drafted but that was not the case. He's got long arms but is only 6'3", 320 lbs. The Panthers' staff loved what they saw from him during that week which led to his signing. He'll provide depth inside and could have a shot at beating out someone for one of the last spots on the offensive line. If he misses the cut, he should end up on the practice squad.

