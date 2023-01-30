Chargers Hire Kellen Moore as Offensive Coordinator

Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles Chargers officially announced the hiring of Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator.

Moore was in the running for the Carolina Panthers head coaching job and reportedly finished as the runner up to Frank Reich, even beating out interim head coach Steve Wilks. Moore met with Carolina last Tuesday and stayed overnight to meet with them once again on Wednesday.

After not landing the Panthers head job, Moore and the Dallas Cowboys "mutually" parted ways, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Cowboys boasted top-10 offenses in three of the four seasons Moore coordinated the unit. However, the offense hit a wall down the stretch, losing in embarrassing fashion to the Washington Commanders in Week 18, 26-6, and then falling short to San Francisco in the divisional round, 19-12.

Although Moore became available for a brief moment, the Panthers were not expected to reach out to him about the OC role under Frank Reich. Instead, they will more than likely go with someone who has worked with Reich in the past or has a connection with him somewhere down the line.

