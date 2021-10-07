    • October 7, 2021
    Christian McCaffrey Believes There's 'Definitely' a Chance He Plays vs Eagles

    Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey could be in action this Sunday.
    Two weeks ago, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey exited a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans due to a hamstring injury. After receiving an MRI, the results came back as less than a Grade 1 tear which prevented the possibility of McCaffrey landing on injured reserve.

    Many figured that next week against Minnesota would be the target date for McCaffrey to return to the field but his rehab seems to be going extremely well, giving him a chance to play this week.

    "I feel great," McCaffrey said following Thursday evening's practice. "Definitely [there's a chance that I play]. Take it to Sunday and go from there but I feel really good. At the end of the day, I'll know. I know pretty early in the week if I'm ready to go or not. You just kind of know how you feel."

    On Monday, head coach Matt Rhule said that McCaffrey would go through practice on Wednesday to see where he is football-wise. Two days in of practice this week and  McCaffrey has been out on the field participating in a limited capacity. The good news for the Panthers is that he has not been in a red practice jersey which would signify that he's extremely limited.

    McCaffrey felt like playing on such a short week could have been a factor in the injury occurring. 

    "I don't prefer Thursday night games. You go through a lot in football games and you really only get two days to recover and one of those days is a travel day. So, you get two days to recover, you hop on a plane, get to the hotel, and play a football game. It's tough but it is what it is. It's definitely frustrating."

    The Panthers and Eagles are set to kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.

