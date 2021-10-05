Christian McCaffrey Expected to Practice on Wednesday

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule says he is expecting running back Christian McCaffrey to practice on Wednesday.

McCaffrey missed this past Sunday's game at Dallas after injuring his hamstring early in the 2nd quarter of the Panthers' week three matchup with Houston on Thursday Night Football. The results of McCaffrey came back as less than a Grade 1 tear which is why the Panthers elected to not place him on injured reserve. They feel like he could return within the next couple of weeks.

"I'm going to get to Wednesday and see," Rhule said when asked if McCaffrey would be ruled out this week. "Talking to Christian, I think he's going to come out and practice Wednesday to see where exactly he is football-wise."

This doesn't mean that McCaffrey will be good to go for Sunday and in all likelihood, he won't be completely ready to return until next week vs Minnesota. The Panthers called up RB Rodney Smith from the practice squad and had a productive day finishing with five catches for 48 yards. Chuba Hubbard and Royce Freeman will receive most of the reps as long as McCaffrey is sidelined.

The Panthers and Eagles are set to kick off this Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX.

