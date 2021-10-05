October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Christian McCaffrey Expected to Practice on Wednesday

Some good news concerning the Panthers' star running back.
Author:
Publish date:

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule says he is expecting running back Christian McCaffrey to practice on Wednesday.

McCaffrey missed this past Sunday's game at Dallas after injuring his hamstring early in the 2nd quarter of the Panthers' week three matchup with Houston on Thursday Night Football. The results of McCaffrey came back as less than a Grade 1 tear which is why the Panthers elected to not place him on injured reserve. They feel like he could return within the next couple of weeks. 

"I'm going to get to Wednesday and see," Rhule said when asked if McCaffrey would be ruled out this week. "Talking to Christian, I think he's going to come out and practice Wednesday to see where exactly he is football-wise."

This doesn't mean that McCaffrey will be good to go for Sunday and in all likelihood, he won't be completely ready to return until next week vs Minnesota. The Panthers called up RB Rodney Smith from the practice squad and had a productive day finishing with five catches for 48 yards. Chuba Hubbard and Royce Freeman will receive most of the reps as long as McCaffrey is sidelined.

The Panthers and Eagles are set to kick off this Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16850924_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Christian McCaffrey Expected to Practice on Wednesday

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16893541_168388579_lowres
GM Report

What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances vs the Eagles

49 minutes ago
USATSI_16893582_168388579_lowres
GM Report

The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly - Week 4

1 hour ago
zoom_0
GM Report

WATCH: Matt Rhule Press Conference 10/4

20 hours ago
USATSI_16884351_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Monday Morning Thoughts: Panthers Have Nothing to Be Ashamed Of

Oct 4, 2021
USATSI_16885646_168388579_lowres
Game Day

Individual + Team Stats in Panthers Loss to the Cowboys

Oct 4, 2021
USATSI_16786139_168388579_lowres
GM Report

What Matt Rhule Had to Say Following the Loss to Dallas

Oct 4, 2021
USATSI_16885649
Game Day

Initial Reactions Following Panthers Week 4 Loss to Cowboys

Oct 3, 2021