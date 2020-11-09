SI.com
Christian McCaffrey Listed as Day-to-Day with Shoulder Injury

Schuyler Callihan

After missing six games due to a high ankle sprain, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey returned to action this past weekend and finished the day with 151 total yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, McCaffrey exited the game on the final drive of the game after injuring his shoulder. He did not return to the game and could be facing more time on the shelf according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

During Monday afternoon's press conference, head coach Matt Rhule provided the latest update on McCaffrey's status and is remaining hopeful that he will be able to play this Sunday vs Tampa Bay.

"I can confirm that he hurt his shoulder on the last drive on their sideline. As of right now, I'd list him day-to-day. Seeing the doctor and seeing all of the different medical people and just figuring out where exactly he is. I won't really have much comment out of respect for him other than that, but I would list him day-to-day and I will probably have a better answer for you guys on Wednesday."

The Panthers and Buccaneers are set to kickoff at 1 p.m. on FOX this Sunday.

