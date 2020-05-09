Christian McCaffrey Named Top Fantasy Player for 2020

After a stellar 2019 campaign, it comes to no surprise that Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is rated as the No. 1 fantasy player by Matthew Berry of ESPN.

He became the third player in NFL history to account for 1,000 yards rushing and receiving, joining Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig.

Last year, McCaffrey accumulated the most fantasy points by any running back, with the next closest player 156 points behind. ESPN projects McCaffrey to rush for 1,063 yards and nine touchdowns on 237 carries and 89 receptions for 729 yards and three touchdowns. This would give him a fantasy point total of 337.87 for the season, which pits him No. 2 overall in projected points sitting behind Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

McCaffrey's role in Joe Brady's offense will be interesting to watch throughout the course of the season. He loves to get the ball in the hands of his playmakers and will feed McCaffrey on a consistent basis. But will he have as big of a role in the passing game as he did before? That will be something to watch come week one.

Do you think Christian McCaffrey should be the No. 1 fantasy player heading into the 2020 season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

