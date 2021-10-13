    • October 13, 2021
    Christian McCaffrey to be 'Gametime Decision' vs Vikings

    The Panthers may see the return of running back Christian McCaffrey this week.
    Author:

    The Panthers have been without star running back Christian McCaffrey since the opening minutes of the 2nd quarter of a Thursday night game in Houston against the Texans. McCaffrey walked away with a hamstring injury but thankfully for Carolina, it was not severe enough to place him on injured reserve. 

    Last week, McCaffrey told reporters that rehab was going well and that he felt there was a good chance he would be able to play last Sunday against the Eagles.

    "I feel great," McCaffrey said following Thursday evening's practice. "Definitely [there's a chance that I play]. Take it to Sunday and go from there but I feel really good. At the end of the day, I'll know. I know pretty early in the week if I'm ready to go or not. You just kind of know how you feel."

    Once we got to gameday, McCaffrey was deemed inactive for the third straight game. Now, we're right back in the same boat as McCaffrey is questionable for this week's matchup against Minnesota.

    "I'm hopeful [that he will play]," head coach Matt Rhule said on Wednesday. "It'll probably go right up until game day." He also said that he feels like it's a 50/50 chance that No. 22 will suit up.  

