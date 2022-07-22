Skip to main content

Cleveland Browns Sign Veteran QB

The Browns have added to the quarterback room.

The Cleveland Browns have signed veteran free agent quarterback Josh Rosen to a one-year deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Rosen, the former 10th overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 draft, most recently spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins. After just one year with the Cardinals, the franchise decided to go in a different direction by drafting Kyler Murray with the 1st overall pick in 2019. Rosen had a 3-10 record as Arizona's starter and threw 14 interceptions to just 11 touchdowns while completing a measly 55% of his passes. 

Although Rosen is not a real threat to challenge Jacoby Brissett for the Browns' starting job during Watson's potential suspension, he does give them some much-needed competition for the backup job. If the season were to start today, former Steeler Josh Dobbs would be listed second on the depth chart behind Brissett.

The Carolina Panthers play host to the Browns in Week 1 of the 2022 season on September 11th at 1 p.m. EST.

