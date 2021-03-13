Conor Orr Names One Free Agent or Trade Candidate Fit For All 32 NFL Teams

The Panthers need some depth in the secondary, but they also may need a new starting corner.

Recently, Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated released an article that listed a free agency or trade target for all 32 teams this offseason. For the Panthers, Orr went with one of the team's biggest needs (aside from quarterback) by naming Shaquill Griffin of the Seattle Seahawks who is set to be an unrestricted free agent.

Analysis from Orr on Griffin as a fit for Carolina:

"The Panthers will continue using a zone-heavy scheme and Griffin, despite playing on a bad defense last year, can excel in this type of setting, which features a similar man-zone split. The former third-round pick was not tagged in Seattle but had a solid season last year, surrendering less than a 63% completion rate on passes thrown in his direction. Griffin can handle elite wideouts and can battle with the best of the corners on this market."

Griffin has been a rock-solid corner since entering the league in 2017. He's not a shutdown guy by any means but can have moments where he looks like a No. 1 corner. With Rasul Douglas hitting free agency and Donte Jackson coming off of an injury-riddled season, Carolina needs to do all they can in adding a quality veteran be it free agency or trade. Not to mention, the Panthers don't have established depth behind Douglas and Jackson anyways. Troy Pride Jr. and Stanley Thomas-Oliver III had okay rookie seasons but nothing to make you think that they will be ready to step up into a starting role in 2021.

