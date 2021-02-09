Cons to the Panthers Drafting TE Kyle Pitts in the 1st Round

Tight is a need for the Panthers but not a big enough need to draft in the first round.

One area the Carolina Panthers will need to address this offseason is the tight end position. The Panthers got hardly any production out of Ian Thomas in the receiving game and Chris Mnahertz is more of a blocking tight end.

Several mock drafts over the last couple of weeks have the Panthers taking Florida tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 8 pick. Over the last two seasons, Pitts established himself as one of the premier pass-catching tight ends in college football. During those two years, he recorded 97 receptions for 1,419 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Although he is a dynamic player that could immediately fix the Panthers issue at tight end, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense for Carolina to select him with their first-round pick.

If the Panthers choose to stay put at No. 8, they will have the ability to select one of the top offensive linemen or defensive players in the draft such as OL Penei Sewell (Oregon), OL Rashawn Slater (Northwestern), CB Patrick Surtain (Alabama), LB Micah Parsons (Penn State) among others. I'm not about drafting for need but the Panthers should focus on building those two areas in the early rounds and maybe select a tight end in the middle rounds. Not to mention, if the quarterback of choice is still available when they're on the clock, they'll likely go in that direction.

With Russell Okung and Taylor Moton set to be free agents, there's no guarantee that either one will suit up in a Panther uniform in 2021. If anything, re-signing Moton should be the team's top priority as he has developed into one of the best right tackles in the entire NFL. If Carolina is unable to get a deal done with Moton, it will only further increase the need of getting a quality, pro-ready offensive tackle early in the draft.

Kyle Pitts will have a tremendous NFL career but don't expect to be in the Queen City.

