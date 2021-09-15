Could Matt Rhule be a Target for USC?

USC stunned the college football landscape earlier this week by firing head coach Clay Helton following the loss to rival Stanford. It felt like Helton was constantly on the hot seat but giving up on him after one loss this season seemed a bit premature on USC's part. I figured they would at least see it through and make a change in the offseason.

Several names have been popping up as potential candidates for the head coaching vacancy at USC, including Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers. Rhule's name hasn't appeared on any lists from USC insiders but College Gameday host, Rece Davis, said on his podcast that if he were USC AD Mike Bohn, Matt Rhule would be the first guy he would call.

"If I were Mike Bohn and you're going to hear a lot about Luke Fickell and rightfully so because he hired him at Cincinnati. If I were in that chair making the choice, the first thing I would do is go and make Matt Rhule convince me that he's happy in the NFL and I would make him say no. Now if he does, then we move on from there."

I get Rece Davis' thinking and maybe Mike Bohn does approach Matt Rhule in that manner but it won't happen. There's no way Matt Rhule leaves the Panthers for USC. Rhule is building something here in Carolina with the youngest team in the league and a ton of potential surrounding it. When you look around the division, Tampa Bay's window to win is only going to get smaller as Tom Brady gets older, Atlanta is very far behind in their "rebuild", and New Orleans has a mixture of some older guys and players that are going to cost them a pretty penny to keep around. If Sam Darnold turns out to be the quarterback they believe he can be, the Panthers have a very bright future.

To make things even better, the Panthers are projected to have the most cap space available this upcoming offseason. This will give them the ability to address certain needs in free agency and extend players like WR DJ Moore and CB Donte Jackson.

On top of that, Matt, his wife Julie, and his kids seem extremely happy in Charlotte. I don't see them wanting to uproot themselves again after just two years in the Queen City.

