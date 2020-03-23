Could P.J. Walker Start For The Panthers?

After signing a three-year, $63 million contract, Teddy Bridgewater seemed like the assumed starter for the Panthers in 2020. After all, he led the New Orleans Saints to a 5-0 record in 2019 with decent stats worthy enough for him to start in this league.

However, the signing of P.J. Walker could potentially shake things up in the quarterback room. We may not see a lot of Will Grier in 2020. While Grier showed potential in 2019, he doesn't have the explosiveness that Walker brings to the table. Also, Walker's arm appears to be way more accurate than his. He should come into this season as a QB2 at the very least.

While the XFL is clearly a much different level than the NFL, Walker's talent is too great to not pay attention to. He threw for 1,338 yards and 15 touchdowns in this year in the XFL. In addition to this, he scrambled for 99 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. That's a little over four yards per carry for Walker.

If the statistics aren't convincing enough, take a look for yourself:

And if that wasn't enough, take a look at this dot of a throw here:

Walker will obviously have to prove that he is significantly better than Bridgewater in training camp and in the preseason, but if he continues to progress and maintains his electrifying playing style, don't be surprised if he ends up starting at some point for the Carolina Panthers in 2020.

