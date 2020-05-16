Curtis Samuel Seeking Big Things in Final Year of Rookie Deal

As we near the start of the 2020 NFL season, several players around the league are entering the final year of their respective contracts and are looking to do big things this fall. One of those guys is Panthers fourth year wide receiver, Curtis Samuel.

Samuel was drafted by Carolina in the 2nd round (40th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Ohio State and has shown flashes of what he can do, but hasn't fully put it together just yet.

It felt like Samuel just never fit into what Norv Turner was trying to do offensively and couldn't find him a concrete position. However, Turner found creative ways to get him the ball whether it was through the air, on the ground, or even on special teams. But with a new offensive system now in place, this could bode extremely well for Samuel, who is playing for his next contract.

Joe Brady's system is wide receiver friendly, meaning that everyone shares a little bit of the love. The other thing that has hindered Samuel from truly becoming a reliable receiver is not having a fully healthy quarterback for an entire season. Should Teddy Bridgewater be at 100%, or close to it for the full 16-game slate, Samuel should easily have the best year of his career. With the way Joe Brady likes to take shots down the field, it could end up being really beneficial to Samuel and play into his skillset.

If Samuel proves that he can become a top threat in the passing game, it becomes an easy decision for the Panthers front office - you re-sign him. If his production level stays about the same, then you have some tough decisions to make. Does he need to be more than a No. 3 receiver? If not, then bringing Samuel back beyond the 2020 season makes sense.

Samuel is slated to make a base salary of $1.2 million in 2020 and will become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Do you think the Panthers will get a big season from Curtis Samuel in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.