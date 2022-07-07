Dan Orlovsky Makes Bold Prediction for Panthers Following Mayfield Trade

The Panthers have been searching for an answer at the quarterback position since Matt Rhule took the head coaching job in 2020. First, it was Teddy Bridgewater, then it was Sam Darnold, the return of Cam Newton, and now, Baker Mayfield.

No, I didn't forget about Matt Corral but he has yet to play a game in the NFL and isn't on the radar to start at any point this season.

There is no telling how much better the Panthers will be with Mayfield under center but one thing is for certain - they'll be more competitive. For years, the Cleveland Browns were a joke of a franchise. They couldn't do anything right, especially at the quarterback position. I guess that still rings true to this day after they ruffled the feathers of Mayfield by trading for Deshaun Watson, who probably won't even play for the team in 2022.

In 2020, Mayfield led the Browns to an 11-5 record, marking their first winning season since 2007 and their highest win total since 1994. Cleveland secured a spot in the Wild Card and absolutely blitzed the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field jumping out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter. The Steelers did make the final score respectable, but they buried themselves too deep of a hole to crawl out of and lost 48-37, giving the Browns their first playoff win in over 25 years.

Now, Mayfield enters a very similar situation in Carolina as he joins a team that has struggled to find success since 2018. That said, the roster isn't in all that bad of shape; it's just extremely young. The defense was a top 10 unit a year ago, the offensive line has been completely revamped, and he'll have some dynamic weapons to get the ball to i.e., Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore, and Robbie Anderson.

So, does the addition of Mayfield make the Panthers a playoff team? ESPN's Dan Orlovsky thinks so.

I know it's hard to imagine an average quarterback like Mayfield can elevate this team from five wins to the playoffs, but it's not that far-fetched. As Orlovsky stated, if he's the 2020 version of himself, the Panthers have a chance. He doesn't need to be an elite quarterback to lead this team to the postseason, he just can't make the catastrophic plays that Darnold made a year ago. If he takes care of the football, Christian McCaffrey can stay healthy, and the defense doesn't drop off, the playoffs are certainly attainable for Carolina in 2022.

