Darnold Opens Up About Playing with Cam + Possibility of Panthers Drafting a QB

Carolina holds the sixth pick in this month's NFL Draft and many around the league believe the team will take a quarterback with that pick. Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett appear to be the top two choices, but the team has also expressed interest in Sam Howell, Matt Corral, Desmond Ridder, and other quarterbacks in this class. There is a possibility that Carolina takes a left tackle at No. 6 or just the best player available, but even Darnold realizes a quarterback is in play.

"Honestly, like whatever happens, I'm prepared for it," Darnold said in regards to if he is nervous about the upcoming draft. "At the end of the day, someone has got to answer for it, the GM, the coach. If something happens, then it's like alright, see what they have to say and that's about it. It truly is like whatever happens, happens. At the end of the day, it's out of my control and I know that. I have enough security in myself to where I can be like, I know I'm a good quarterback and I know I can be a good quarterback in this league - I've proved it. I know there's a team that if something happens that would want me."