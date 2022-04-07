Skip to main content

Darnold Opens Up About Playing with Cam + Possibility of Panthers Drafting a QB

Current QB1 Sam Darnold isn't worried about the draft or his future in the NFL.
USATSI_17444773_168388579_lowres (2)

For the first time since his exit interview with the local Charlotte media back in January, Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold answered some questions about this past season and his future with the team.

In a recent episode of Bussin' with the Boys, Darnold opened up about what it was like to have Cam Newton on the team and what it was like when he came back from injury. 

USATSI_17412984_168388579_lowres (3)

"Cam is the best. He was a great dude, a great guy to have in the QB room. He's just a great guy to have around in general because his energy is unmatched. I come back and he's just a great guy to have at practice and a great guy to have on your team. I literally have nothing bad to say about Cam. He's just a natural born leader. He's dealt with a ton of stuff, a lot of ups and downs throughout his career and the way that he handles it and the way he talks about how he's handled it, just so much respect."

USATSI_17479880_168388579_lowres (1)

For both Darnold and Newton, there is some uncertainty about their future with the Panthers. Newton, a free agent, stated earlier this offseason that he would be willing to return if it was the "right situation". Meanwhile, Darnold is under contract through the 2022 season thanks to the Panthers picking up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract before he ever took a single snap in the organization. 

USATSI_17615763_168388579_lowres

Carolina holds the sixth pick in this month's NFL Draft and many around the league believe the team will take a quarterback with that pick. Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett appear to be the top two choices, but the team has also expressed interest in Sam Howell, Matt Corral, Desmond Ridder, and other quarterbacks in this class. There is a possibility that Carolina takes a left tackle at No. 6 or just the best player available, but even Darnold realizes a quarterback is in play.

"Honestly, like whatever happens, I'm prepared for it," Darnold said in regards to if he is nervous about the upcoming draft. "At the end of the day, someone has got to answer for it, the GM, the coach. If something happens, then it's like alright, see what they have to say and that's about it. It truly is like whatever happens, happens. At the end of the day, it's out of my control and I know that. I have enough security in myself to where I can be like, I know I'm a good quarterback and I know I can be a good quarterback in this league - I've proved it. I know there's a team that if something happens that would want me."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Untitled design - 2022-04-06T090438.966
GM Report

Panthers to Host Top QBs on Top 30 Visits

By Schuyler CallihanApr 6, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-04-05T160823.806
GM Report

PODCAST: Willis Among Several QBs to Visit Panthers, Tiger Returning? + More

By Schuyler CallihanApr 5, 2022
USATSI_16474506_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Pre-Draft Roster Breakdown

By Schuyler CallihanApr 4, 2022
USATSI_17345516_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Sign CB Chris Westry

By Schuyler CallihanApr 4, 2022
USATSI_16895529_168388579_lowres
GM Report

What Are the Odds: 2022 Over/Under Win Totals for the Panthers

By Schuyler CallihanApr 3, 2022
USATSI_17836617_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers 2022 7-Round Mock Draft 6.0

By Schuyler CallihanApr 3, 2022
USATSI_15317643_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Mike Tannenbaum Has the Panthers Drafting a QB at No. 6

By Schuyler CallihanApr 2, 2022
USATSI_17404004_168388579_lowres (3)
GM Report

Pre-Draft Defensive Depth Chart Projections for the Panthers

By Schuyler CallihanApr 2, 2022