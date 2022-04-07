Darnold Opens Up About Playing with Cam + Possibility of Panthers Drafting a QB
For the first time since his exit interview with the local Charlotte media back in January, Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold answered some questions about this past season and his future with the team.
In a recent episode of Bussin' with the Boys, Darnold opened up about what it was like to have Cam Newton on the team and what it was like when he came back from injury.
"Cam is the best. He was a great dude, a great guy to have in the QB room. He's just a great guy to have around in general because his energy is unmatched. I come back and he's just a great guy to have at practice and a great guy to have on your team. I literally have nothing bad to say about Cam. He's just a natural born leader. He's dealt with a ton of stuff, a lot of ups and downs throughout his career and the way that he handles it and the way he talks about how he's handled it, just so much respect."
For both Darnold and Newton, there is some uncertainty about their future with the Panthers. Newton, a free agent, stated earlier this offseason that he would be willing to return if it was the "right situation". Meanwhile, Darnold is under contract through the 2022 season thanks to the Panthers picking up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract before he ever took a single snap in the organization.
Carolina holds the sixth pick in this month's NFL Draft and many around the league believe the team will take a quarterback with that pick. Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett appear to be the top two choices, but the team has also expressed interest in Sam Howell, Matt Corral, Desmond Ridder, and other quarterbacks in this class. There is a possibility that Carolina takes a left tackle at No. 6 or just the best player available, but even Darnold realizes a quarterback is in play.
"Honestly, like whatever happens, I'm prepared for it," Darnold said in regards to if he is nervous about the upcoming draft. "At the end of the day, someone has got to answer for it, the GM, the coach. If something happens, then it's like alright, see what they have to say and that's about it. It truly is like whatever happens, happens. At the end of the day, it's out of my control and I know that. I have enough security in myself to where I can be like, I know I'm a good quarterback and I know I can be a good quarterback in this league - I've proved it. I know there's a team that if something happens that would want me."
