Darnold Responds to Pressure of 'The Situation' & Describes Feelings on Matt Corral

Since the end of last season, there has been a lot of talk that the Panthers would look to "move in another direction" at quarterback. They tried to land Deshaun Watson, even showed some interest for Russell Wilson, and swapped some draft picks with the Patriots in order to get back into the third round to select Matt Corral.

Darnold was made aware of the situation heading into the weekend of the 2022 NFL Draft as GM Scott Fitterer called him and told him that by the end of the weekend, another quarterback would be on the roster in one way or another. Here we are nearly a month after the draft and the Panthers are reportedly not done searching for quarterback help. Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo, and yes, even Cam Newton could all still be in play for Carolina.

In spite of everything, Darnold has remained very professional about this entire situation. He is only worried about things that he, himself, can control.

"If I think about it like that, I could get caught up in the wash," Darnold said when asked about the uncertainty of his future beyond this season. "When I get asked a question like that, obviously, I think about it for a minute. But when I'm in the meeting room, I'm focused on learning the system and when I'm on the practice field, I'm focused on executing that play. Even in the games, you're not focused on 'oh, this is a contract year, I better ball out.' That can be your mindset, but you've got to be constant and consistent every single day, every single play. It's tough thinking about what if or what can happen in the future."

When a team drafts a quarterback, it can cause a lot of stress and divide in the quarterback room. I think it's safe to say, he's handling it a lot better than Ryan Tannehill is in Tennessee.

"Matt's been great. We're just learning together. Obviously, with him coming in a little bit later, [I'm] just trying to teach him some certain things that you wouldn't necessarily learn in college like cadence and different things that people aren't doing nowadays in college. There is a learning curve there, but [I'm] just trying to teach him as much as possible."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.