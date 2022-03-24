Deion Sanders Calls Out Panthers, Nine Other Teams

Sanders clearly understands that Power Five and even Group of Five schools have more talent than teams in the SWAC. However, Sanders is building something special at Jackson State and even landed the top player in the 2022 recruiting class over Florida State, CB Travis Hunter. The problem Sanders has with those ten teams is the fact that they didn't even send a regional scout to be on hand. He's not wrong either. All 32 teams should have sent at least one representative. There is talent in the SWAC and at HBCUs across the country.

Due to the size of the schools and the level of competition they play, they often get overlooked. Over the years, there have been a number of elite players that have come from HBCUs, including WR Donald Driver (Alcorn State), QB Steve McNair (Alcorn State), QB Doug Williams (Grambling State), DE Robert Mathis (Alabama A&M), DE Michael Strahan (Texas Southern), TE Shannon Sharpe (Savannah State), CB Mel Blount (Southern), RB Walter Payton (Jackson State), and WR Jerry Rice (Mississippi Vally State) just to name a few.