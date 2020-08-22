Dennis Daley in Position to Start?

The position battle at offensive guard has been an interesting one to focus on during training camp. With John Miller and Michael Schofield coming in during the offseason, one might think that they would be the players who secure both guard spots. However, Matt Rhule has been really high on Dennis Daley lately. Rhule sees Daley as "a guy that really played well at times last year" and believes that "his best football is right there in front of him."

Daley appears to be the starting left guard for now, but it's important to remember that this is not a closed competition. Michael Schofield and John Miller are right there with Daley when it comes to talent level. In fact, Rhule has been especially impressed with Miller as of late. Here's what he had to say about the former Bengal:

“Johnny Miller is exactly the type of player who we want on this team. He shows up everyday, he works, he doesn’t say much, he just works and works, and gets better and better. He has a great attitude. He’s my kind of guy - he’s one of us. I’ll take that all day. I’ll say the same for those other guys; I just think Johnny Miller has had a really great camp."

Rhule has acknowledged linemen other than Miller as legitimate threats to one of the starting guard positions:

"Schofield is a veteran guy who started at tackle and started at guard that can go battle for those positions as well. And Chris Reed was a guy who was here last year that we think has starter capability and we think he’s a guy who can battle for those jobs. I think the battle for the starting guard positions is gonna be a good one."

This battle isn't over, but it seems like Daley is the surefire front-runner for now.

