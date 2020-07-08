Dennis Daley Provides Depth For Panthers O-Line

Offensive lineman Dennis Daley exceeded expectations after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Daley proved that he could be a dependable lineman in this league after making nine starts for the Panthers last season. The height of his potential so far was displayed in his week six performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had a career high rating of 83.4, via Pro Football Focus. Daley showed his versatility by being able to play both guard and tackle. This year, it seems like he will be focusing more at guard due to the additions of Michael Schofield, John Miller, and Russell Okung. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady is looking forward to working with the new group.

"I'm excited about the acquisitions that we've had in the offensive line," Brady said. "You bring in a guy like John Miller and Mike Schofield, guys that have familiarity with Coach Meyer and understanding how he teaches. You have that and the addition of Dennis Daley and Chris Reed being able to form a competition at the guard position, it excites me."

Matt Rhule sees potential in the new and improved offensive line.

“We see Dennis Daley, a guy that really played well at times last year — his best football is right there in front of him... Another guy that was on the roster last year, and you go back and watch the tape and say he’s got a chance to be a really good player if we can do it right on our end is Chris Reed. And obviously, we signed Johnny (Miller).”

There will certainly be an interesting competition at the two guard spots. While it seems likely that Schofield and Miller are going to start, we likely won't know for sure until week one. The talent level is that close between these players. Regardless of who starts, this season will be important for Daley's development moving forward. The depth he provides should significantly help the offensive line this year, and the experience he'll gain will only make him better in the future.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jason Hewitt at @jasonhewitt50