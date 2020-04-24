Derrick Brown Has the Chance to Continue a Very Impressive Streak

The Carolina Panthers used the seventh overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Derrick Brown out of Auburn. Brown is arguably one of the top defensive players in this year’s draft class and elevates the Panthers defense immediately.

When the Panthers drafted Derrick Brown at pick number seven, Brown became the 6th top-10 pick in the last 20 seasons for Carolina. The previous five guys were Julius Peppers (2002), Jordan Gross (2003), Cam Newton (2011), Luke Kuechly (2012), and Christian McCaffrey (2017). What is special about these five players was that each of them were named to a First-Team All-Pro at some point in their career.

Every one of these guys are considered Panthers royalty and Brown will have some big shoes to fill. Luckily, Brown is the perfect fit for Carolina. The defensive line was a major need for the Panthers and being able to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks is how you win in the NFL. Last season, the Panthers had just 53 sacks, and 33 of those sacks came from guys who are no longer on the team. Brown should help improve those numbers and raise the number of both hits put on opposing quarterbacks and tackle for losses against running backs.

Brown has the potential to be one of the top defensive lineman in the NFL as time goes on and has a great chance to become another guy to join this impressive list of All-Pro selections.

