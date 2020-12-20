Derrick Brown Sees Growth in His Game, Panthers' Defense

Last spring, the Carolina Panthers drafted Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown with the 7th overall pick. They knew that Brown wasn't going to end up becoming an elite NFL pass rusher, but knew he had the ability to disrupt things on the interior.

With that said, many folks including Brown himself thought he would have had his first NFL sack by now. He's come awful close on several occasions but was still searching for that first one riding into Week 15.

Not only did Brown notch his first career sack, but he finished the game with two sacks, two tackles for loss, and 2 QB hits. He was a handful for the Packers' offensive line to deal with and arguably played his best game of the season on Saturday night.

"It felt good. Just felt like the process is working," Brown told reporters following the game. "At the beginning of the year I was worried about it and I was getting frustrated. I wanted a sack, but at the end of the day, you can’t try to overdo your role. To be able to sack a future (Hall of Famer), for the first sack to come against that, that was awesome."

Brown has been very consistent all season long in terms of stuffing the run, but if he can add this pass-rushing element to his game more often, he's going to be a force to be reckoned with.

Even though the Panthers' defense stepped up and forced five straight punts from the NFL's top-scoring offense, Brown feels like it's just the beginning of what is to come.

"You’re taking a group of guys that’s had not even a full month together really before this. I mean that was in virtual meetings. It’s been a long season, but it’s something that we have to overcome and just going forward being able to rely on one another and just laying it on the line for each other."

The Panthers will be back on the road for the final time next Sunday to take on the Washington Football Team.

